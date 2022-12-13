Dr. Laurel Schwartz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laurel Schwartz, MD
Overview
Dr. Laurel Schwartz, MD is a Dermatologist in Fort Washington, PA. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Philadelphia Institute of Dermatology - Fort Washington501 Office Center Dr Ste 195, Fort Washington, PA 19034 Directions (215) 618-4696Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- First Health
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lauren is very easy to work with. Talented and knowledgeable in her expertise.
About Dr. Laurel Schwartz, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- Female
- 1578770251
Education & Certifications
- DREXEL UNIVERSITY
- Dermatopathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schwartz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Schwartz using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schwartz has seen patients for Rosacea, Itchy Skin and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwartz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.
