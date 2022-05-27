Dr. Laurel Sofer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sofer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laurel Sofer, MD
Overview of Dr. Laurel Sofer, MD
Dr. Laurel Sofer, MD is an Urology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Sackler Sch Med-Tel Aviv U and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital, Broward Health Coral Springs, Broward Health Imperial Point, Broward Health North, Florida Medical Center and West Boca Medical Center.
Dr. Sofer's Office Locations
Z Urology - Boca Raton9970 Central Park Blvd N Ste 402, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Directions (954) 869-5104Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Z Urology - Coral Springs5850 Coral Ridge Dr Ste 106, Coral Springs, FL 33076 Directions (954) 692-6409Monday9:00am - 5:30pmTuesday9:00am - 5:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:30pmThursday9:00am - 5:30pmFriday9:00am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Z Urology - Fort Lauderdale2951 NW 49th Ave Ste 308, Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33313 Directions (954) 869-5107Monday9:00am - 5:30pmTuesday9:00am - 5:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:30pmThursday9:00am - 5:30pmFriday9:00am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Z Urology - Pompano Beach990 N Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach, FL 33062 Directions (954) 692-6450Monday9:00am - 5:30pmTuesday9:00am - 5:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:30pmThursday9:00am - 5:30pmFriday9:00am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
- Broward Health Coral Springs
- Broward Health Imperial Point
- Broward Health North
- Florida Medical Center
- West Boca Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
The doctor is very nice. Makes it easy to talk to about any delicate subject. She was very thorough. The staff was also nice. They did several tests during the appointment without having to come back with a new appointment. Just wish her office was closer.
About Dr. Laurel Sofer, MD
- Urology
- 9 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Illinois At Chicago Medical Center
- Sackler Sch Med-Tel Aviv U
Dr. Sofer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sofer accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sofer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sofer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sofer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sofer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sofer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.