Dr. Vuong has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laurel Vuong, MD
Overview of Dr. Laurel Vuong, MD
Dr. Laurel Vuong, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Auburn Hospital and Tufts Medical Center.
Dr. Vuong's Office Locations
Tufts Medical Center Adolescent Clinic800 Washington St, Boston, MA 02111 Directions (617) 636-5000WednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Emory Medical Group LLC1365b Clifton Rd Ne, Atlanta, GA 30322 Directions (404) 778-2020
New England Eye Center - Brighton, Ophthalmology11 Nevins St Ste 205, Brighton, MA 02135 Directions (617) 783-5050
New England Eye Center At Mt. Auburn Hospital725 Concord Ave Ste 2200, Cambridge, MA 02138 Directions (617) 876-3660
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Auburn Hospital
- Tufts Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I consulted 3 other eye doctors for my double vision problem and was getting nowhere before finally being referred to Dr. Vuong, who immediately took the problem seriously and gave me a Fresnel prism, which has completely eliminated the problem (as long as I am wearing my glasses). Thanks to her, I am finally beginning to feel normal again. Also, she has been very conscientious in terms of responding to phone messages from myself and other health professionals involved in my case.
- Ophthalmology
- 13 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
Dr. Vuong accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vuong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vuong has seen patients for Diplopia, Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vuong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vuong speaks Vietnamese.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Vuong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vuong.
