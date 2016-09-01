Overview of Dr. Laurel Vuong, MD

Dr. Laurel Vuong, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Auburn Hospital and Tufts Medical Center.



Dr. Vuong works at Tufts Children's Hospital in Boston, MA with other offices in Atlanta, GA, Brighton, MA and Cambridge, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Diplopia, Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.