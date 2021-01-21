Dr. Wright has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laurel Wright, MD
Overview of Dr. Laurel Wright, MD
Dr. Laurel Wright, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pueblo, CO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with Parkview Medical Center.

Dr. Wright's Office Locations
Womens Health Center Inc.1600 N Grand Ave Ste 400, Pueblo, CO 81003 Directions (719) 543-4000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am currently seeing Dr Wright for post surgical reasons and will continue to see her for the next two years per procedure. I feel so fortunate and blessed that my primary doctor referred me to her. Every appointment I have experienced with her has been completely professional on every level. Dr Wright is highly skilled and incredibly knowledgeable, she is very comforting and compassionate and has an outstanding bedside manner. I have never felt rushed in any sense during my appointment due to the fact of how much time she takes explaining procedures and any questions I might present to her. She is genuinely concerned about her patients health which shows in her exceptional care she gives. I highly recommend Dr Laurel Wright, I consider her a five star doctor!!
About Dr. Laurel Wright, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1003986720
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wright accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wright has seen patients for Vaginal Prolapse, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Uterine Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wright on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Wright. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wright.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wright, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wright appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.