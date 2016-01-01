Dr. Laurel Yap, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yap is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laurel Yap, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Laurel Yap, MD
Dr. Laurel Yap, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They completed their fellowship with Suny Downstate Medical Center
Dr. Yap's Office Locations
Chinatown Kidney Care3916 Prince 3 Fl St Ste 355, Flushing, NY 11354 Directions
Chinatown Kidney Care Pllc3916 Prince St Ste 355, Flushing, NY 11354 Directions (718) 886-6882
chinatown kidney care849 57th St Ste 7, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (718) 576-6678
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Laurel Yap, MD
- Nephrology
- English, Burmese, Cantonese and Mandarin
- 1801058490
Education & Certifications
- Suny Downstate Medical Center
- Coney Is Hosp
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yap has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yap accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yap has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yap has seen patients for Proteinuria, Chronic Glomerulonephritis and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yap on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yap speaks Burmese, Cantonese and Mandarin.
Dr. Yap has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yap.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yap, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yap appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.