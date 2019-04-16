Overview

Dr. Lauren Gandhi, MD is a Dermatologist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Gandhi works at Novant Health Premier Medical Associates in Winston Salem, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Ringworm, Fungal Nail Infection and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.