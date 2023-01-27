Overview

Dr. Lauren Alberta-Wszolek, MD is a Dermatologist in Concord, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Emerson Hospital and Mount Auburn Hospital.



Dr. Alberta-Wszolek works at Dermatology Associates Of Concord in Concord, MA with other offices in Cambridge, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Shingles and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.