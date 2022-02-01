See All General Surgeons in Austin, TX
Dr. Lauren Ash, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (10)
Map Pin Small Austin, TX
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Lauren Ash, MD

Dr. Lauren Ash, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Southwest.

Dr. Ash works at Surgery Southwest Austin, PLLC in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ash's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Surgery Southwest Austin, PLLC
    5920 W William Cannon Dr Bldg 7-100, Austin, TX 78749 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 615-3562
  2. 2
    Dr Lauren Ash and Dr Jeff Johnson
    7900 FM 1826 Bldg 1, Austin, TX 78737 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 615-3574

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Seton Southwest

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Umbilical Hernia
Appendicitis
Abdominal Pain
Umbilical Hernia
Appendicitis
Abdominal Pain

Treatment frequency



Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Repair of Rectocele With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 01, 2022
    I was referred to Dr. Ash after having several gallbladder attacks. In our first meeting, Dr. Ash was extremely thorough in discussing my situation and my options, and very patient with all of my questions. She always does a great job of explaining everything clearly, is happy to address questions and concerns, and never rushes or pressures you. On the day of surgery, she came to see me beforehand and made sure I was comfortable and ready. The surgery itself went perfectly and I was in and out of the hospital quickly. I had questions during my healing process over the following weeks, and Dr. Ash and her staff were all incredibly patient and helpful, always took me seriously, and addressed my concerns right away. I would absolutely recommend her to anyone.
    Dr. Lauren Ash, MD
    About Dr. Lauren Ash, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1700011590
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Texas Southwestern
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Texas / Austin Campus
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
