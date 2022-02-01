Dr. Lauren Ash, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ash is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauren Ash, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Southwest.
Surgery Southwest Austin, PLLC5920 W William Cannon Dr Bldg 7-100, Austin, TX 78749 Directions (512) 615-3562
Dr Lauren Ash and Dr Jeff Johnson7900 FM 1826 Bldg 1, Austin, TX 78737 Directions (512) 615-3574
- Ascension Seton Southwest
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I was referred to Dr. Ash after having several gallbladder attacks. In our first meeting, Dr. Ash was extremely thorough in discussing my situation and my options, and very patient with all of my questions. She always does a great job of explaining everything clearly, is happy to address questions and concerns, and never rushes or pressures you. On the day of surgery, she came to see me beforehand and made sure I was comfortable and ready. The surgery itself went perfectly and I was in and out of the hospital quickly. I had questions during my healing process over the following weeks, and Dr. Ash and her staff were all incredibly patient and helpful, always took me seriously, and addressed my concerns right away. I would absolutely recommend her to anyone.
- University of Texas Southwestern
- Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- General Surgery
Dr. Ash has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ash accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ash has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ash. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ash.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ash, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ash appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.