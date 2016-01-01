Overview

Dr. Lauren Athay, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.



Dr. Athay works at Office in Federal Way, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.