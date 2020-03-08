Overview of Dr. Lauren Baker, MD

Dr. Lauren Baker, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Carmel, IN. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Indiana University Health North Hospital and IU Health Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Baker works at IU Health Methodist Medical Plaza North in Carmel, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 1, Diabetes Type 2 and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.