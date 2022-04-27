Dr. Lauren Banks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Banks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauren Banks, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lauren Banks, MD
Dr. Lauren Banks, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Flower Mound, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Medical City Lewisville and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound.
Dr. Banks' Office Locations
Obstetrics & Gynecology Associates4001 Long Prairie Rd Ste 150, Flower Mound, TX 75028 Directions (972) 420-1470Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Lewisville
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
During a difficult time, she put a smile on my face! She was SO friendly and makes you feel comfortable during your entire visit. She was able to squeeze me in last minute and still took the time to answer all my questions thoroughly. I did not feel rushed. I would recommend her to anybody! Amazing physician and person!
About Dr. Lauren Banks, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1306157169
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Medical Center
- U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
- Baylor University
