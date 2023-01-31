Overview of Dr. Lauren Mestayer Barfield, MD

Dr. Lauren Mestayer Barfield, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Barfield works at Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group Hennessy in Baton Rouge, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.