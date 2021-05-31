Dr. Lauren Barron, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauren Barron, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lauren Barron, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Columbia, SC.
Dr. Barron works at
Locations
Palmetto Health-USC Psychiatry - Behavioral Care720 Gracern Rd Ste 120, Columbia, SC 29210 Directions (803) 296-8765
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Barron has been absolutely wonderful to work with. I began to see her as an adolescent and have continued to see after becoming an adult. She has helped me more than anyone else. She is always so kind and compassionate. She has really helped me in my times of crisis and always try’s to make herself available especially in times of crisis.
About Dr. Lauren Barron, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barron accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barron works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Barron. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barron.
