Dr. Lauren Barry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauren Barry, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lauren Barry, MD
Dr. Lauren Barry, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Mississippi Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Barry works at
Dr. Barry's Office Locations
-
1
The Woman's Clinic501 Marshall St Ste 400, Jackson, MS 39202 Directions (601) 354-0869Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
- 2 401 Baptist Dr Ste 402, Madison, MS 39110 Directions (601) 354-0869
-
3
Bapt Memorial Restoratv Care Hospital1225 N State St, Jackson, MS 39202 Directions (601) 968-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mississippi Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barry?
She is the best! Very thorough and takes her time explaining everything. Doesn’t rush through your appointment. I highly recommend her!
About Dr. Lauren Barry, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1669784815
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barry has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barry works at
Dr. Barry has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Barry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.