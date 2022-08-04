Overview of Dr. Lauren Bashian, MD

Dr. Lauren Bashian, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bellmore, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Central University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.



Dr. Bashian works at Long Island Women's Health Care Associates MD PC in Bellmore, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and Hysteroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.