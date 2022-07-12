Overview of Dr. Lauren Basile, DMD

Dr. Lauren Basile, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Englewood, CO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT / SCHOOL OF DENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center and Sky Ridge Medical Center.



Dr. Basile works at Colorado Surgical Arts in Englewood, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.