Dr. Lauren Becnel, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Becnel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauren Becnel, DDS
Overview
Dr. Lauren Becnel, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Lafayette, LA.
Dr. Becnel works at
Locations
-
1
Magnolia Family Dentistry204 Crescent Ranch Blvd # 104, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 284-4151Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 6:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Becnel?
I was a little doubtful when I had my first encounter with her. But she proved to be very knowledgeable in her profession. Although she did appear rushed, she allowed time for questions and was very explanatory.
About Dr. Lauren Becnel, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1225565617
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Becnel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Becnel accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Becnel using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Becnel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Becnel works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Becnel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Becnel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Becnel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Becnel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.