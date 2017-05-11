Dr. Lauren Bernstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bernstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauren Bernstein, MD
Dr. Lauren Bernstein, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Asheville, NC. They completed their residency with Massachusetts General Hospital
Asheville Endocrinology Cnslts750 ALLIANCE CT, Asheville, NC 28806 Directions (828) 670-6812
- Mission Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Excellent experience. Dr Bernstein explained everything in new and better ways. I felt she fully understood my medical situation and knew just what to do and recommend.
- Massachusetts General Hospital
Dr. Bernstein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bernstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bernstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bernstein has seen patients for Polyneuropathy, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bernstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Bernstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bernstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bernstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.