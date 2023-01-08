Dr. Bessey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lauren Bessey, DO
Overview
Dr. Lauren Bessey, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Olathe, KS. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Bessey works at
Locations
Spira Care LLC15710 W 135th St Ste 200, Olathe, KS 66062 Directions (913) 297-7472
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lauren was thorough, patient, and supportive as I dealt with a long-term disease diagnosis. She asked great questions, explained reports from the specialist, and always took as much time as I needed. I absolutely recommend her!
About Dr. Lauren Bessey, DO
- Family Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Family Practice
Dr. Bessey accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bessey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Bessey works at
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Bessey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bessey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bessey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bessey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.