Dr. Blake accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lauren Blake, MD
Overview
Dr. Lauren Blake, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Emergency Medicine. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.
Dr. Blake works at
Locations
Saint Francis Emergency Department211 Saint Francis Dr, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lauren Blake, MD
- Emergency Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1245529825
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- Emergency Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Blake using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Blake has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blake has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blake.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blake, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blake appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.