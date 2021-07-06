Dr. Lauren Bleich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bleich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauren Bleich, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lauren Bleich, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Acton, MA. They completed their fellowship with BRIDGEPORT HOSPITAL
Dr. Bleich works at
Locations
Gastro Health - Acton45B Discovery Way Ste 45, Acton, MA 01720 Directions (410) 737-4230
Hospital Affiliations
- Emerson Hospital
- UMass Memorial HealthAlliance - Clinton Hospital, Leominster Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I have had 2 endoscopies and one colonoscopy with Dr.Bleich. Very pleased with her and staff. She explains things and made me feel comfortable right away. Very professional in what she does. Thank you!
About Dr. Lauren Bleich, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1083882989
Education & Certifications
- BRIDGEPORT HOSPITAL
- Lahey Clinic Hospital
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bleich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bleich accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bleich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bleich has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bleich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Bleich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bleich.
