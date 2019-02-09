Dr. Lauren Brucia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brucia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauren Brucia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lauren Brucia, MD
Dr. Lauren Brucia, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fair Lawn, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Dr. Brucia works at
Dr. Brucia's Office Locations
-
1
Pediatricare Associates2020 Fair Lawn Ave Ste 101, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410 Directions (201) 791-4545Monday9:00am - 9:00pmTuesday9:00am - 9:00pmWednesday9:00am - 9:00pmThursday9:00am - 9:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pmSunday9:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
Pediactricare Assosciates901 State Rt 23 Ste 2, Pompton Plains, NJ 07444 Directions (973) 831-4545
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brucia?
Oh my I like my daughter lives Dr Brucia more than me! She’s great with my kids!! They actually love going to the dr office now.
About Dr. Lauren Brucia, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Italian
- 1922037506
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brucia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brucia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brucia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brucia works at
Dr. Brucia speaks Italian.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Brucia. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brucia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brucia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brucia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.