Dr. Lauren Buck, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Corinth, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio School of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Lewisville, Medical City Denton and Medical City Las Colinas.
Surgical Care of North Texas - Corinth3001 FM 2181 Ste 400, Corinth, TX 76210 Directions (214) 807-7753
Surgical Care of North Texas4300 Windsor Centre Trl Ste 400, Flower Mound, TX 75028 Directions (214) 807-7754Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Surgical Care of North Texas - Las Colinas6161 N State Highway 161 Ste 328, Irving, TX 75038 Directions (214) 807-7756
Surgical Care of North Texas - Lewisville475 Elm St Ste 100, Lewisville, TX 75057 Directions (214) 775-1090Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Medical City Lewisville
- Medical City Denton
- Medical City Las Colinas
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Had my gall bladder removed at her advise. She is an Angel.
- San Antonio Uniformed Services Health Sciences Education Consortium
- University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio School of Medicine- Department of Surgery
- University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio School of Medicine
- General Surgery
Dr. Buck has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buck accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Buck has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Buck. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buck.
