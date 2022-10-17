See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Corinth, TX
Dr. Lauren Buck, MD

Bariatric Surgery
5.0 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lauren Buck, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Corinth, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio School of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Lewisville, Medical City Denton and Medical City Las Colinas.

Dr. Buck works at Surgical Care of North Texas - Corinth in Corinth, TX with other offices in Flower Mound, TX, Irving, TX and Lewisville, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Surgical Care of North Texas - Corinth
    3001 FM 2181 Ste 400, Corinth, TX 76210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 807-7753
    Surgical Care of North Texas
    4300 Windsor Centre Trl Ste 400, Flower Mound, TX 75028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 807-7754
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Surgical Care of North Texas - Las Colinas
    6161 N State Highway 161 Ste 328, Irving, TX 75038 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 807-7756
    Surgical Care of North Texas - Lewisville
    475 Elm St Ste 100, Lewisville, TX 75057 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 775-1090
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Medical City Lewisville
  • Medical City Denton
  • Medical City Las Colinas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery)
Obesity
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery)

Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colon and Rectal Surgery Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Surgery Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Restrictive With Partial Gastrectomy or Jejunojejunostomy Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Robotic Assisted Procedure Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 17, 2022
    Had my gall bladder removed at her advise. She is an Angel.
    Ken Kader — Oct 17, 2022
    About Dr. Lauren Buck, MD

    Specialties
    • Bariatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265645253
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • San Antonio Uniformed Services Health Sciences Education Consortium
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio School of Medicine- Department of Surgery
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
