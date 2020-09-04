Dr. Lauren Campbell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Campbell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauren Campbell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lauren Campbell, MD is a Dermatologist in Cypress, TX.
Dr. Campbell works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cypress Dermatology LLC27700 Highway 290 Ste 490, Cypress, TX 77433 Directions (281) 895-3376Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Boon-Chapman
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Christian Care
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Galaxy Health Network
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Memorial Hermann Physician Network
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC)
- PHCS
- Provider Select, Inc.
- Superior HealthPlan
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Campbell?
I really love Dr. Campbell. She took out a cyst that I had on my face for more than 20 years, no pain and the results were great. She is very smart and intelligent. I go to her for every concerns that I have with my skin. I truly trust her for the knowledge and the experience that she has for her profession. She is a 100% absolute best doctor. I highly recommend Dr. Campbell for everyone.
About Dr. Lauren Campbell, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1447406400
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Campbell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Campbell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Campbell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Campbell works at
Dr. Campbell has seen patients for Keloid Scar, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Shaving of Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Campbell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Campbell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Campbell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Campbell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Campbell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.