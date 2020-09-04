See All Dermatologists in Cypress, TX
Dr. Lauren Campbell, MD

Dermatology
3.4 (33)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lauren Campbell, MD is a Dermatologist in Cypress, TX. 

Dr. Campbell works at Cypress Dermatology in Cypress, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Keloid Scar, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Shaving of Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cypress Dermatology LLC
    27700 Highway 290 Ste 490, Cypress, TX 77433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 895-3376
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Keloid Scar
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Keloid Scar
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Shaving of Skin Lesion

Keloid Scar
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Actinic Keratosis
Warts
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Birthmark
Boil
Canker Sore
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Excessive Sweating
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Granuloma of Skin
Hair Loss
Herpes Simplex Infection
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Lipomas
Melanoma
Pemphigoid
Psoriasis
Psoriatic Arthritis
Ringworm
Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Skin Ulcer
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Varicose Veins
Acanthosis Nigricans
Athlete's Foot
Autoimmune Diseases
Benign Tumor
Burn Injuries
Cancer
Cellulitis
Cold Sore
CoolSculpting®
Cosmetic Conditions
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Herpetiformis
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Dry Skin
Genital Warts
Hidradenitis
Hives
Impetigo
Lice
Lichen Planus
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Pityriasis Rosea
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Rash
Scabies
Second-Degree Burns
Shingles
Skin Infections
Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium
Tinea Versicolor
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Boon-Chapman
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Christian Care
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Memorial Hermann Physician Network
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC)
    • PHCS
    • Provider Select, Inc.
    • Superior HealthPlan
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Lauren Campbell, MD
    About Dr. Lauren Campbell, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English
    • 1447406400
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lauren Campbell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Campbell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Campbell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Campbell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Campbell works at Cypress Dermatology in Cypress, TX. View the full address on Dr. Campbell’s profile.

    Dr. Campbell has seen patients for Keloid Scar, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Shaving of Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Campbell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Campbell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Campbell.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.