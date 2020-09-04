Overview

Dr. Lauren Campbell, MD is a Dermatologist in Cypress, TX.



Dr. Campbell works at Cypress Dermatology in Cypress, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Keloid Scar, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Shaving of Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.