Dr. Lauren Carcas, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Miami Cancer Institute and HCA Florida Westside Hospital.
Miami Cancer Institute1228 S Pine Island Rd Ste 410, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- South Miami Hospital
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Miami Cancer Institute
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
Dr. Carcas and Maria Hellkamp listen to my concerns and show a genuine interest in my wellbeing.
- Hematology & Oncology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1770729543
- Hematology-Oncology, Jackson Memorial Hospital/University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, Miami, Fla.|Jackson Mem Hosp-U Miami
- Internal Medicine, Jackson Memorial Hospital/University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, Miami, Fla., Served as Chief Resident
- University of Miami Miller School of Medicine
- Hematology
