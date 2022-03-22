Overview of Dr. Lauren Carcas, MD

Dr. Lauren Carcas, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Miami Cancer Institute and HCA Florida Westside Hospital.



Dr. Carcas works at Miami Cancer Institute in Plantation, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.