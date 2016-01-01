See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Annapolis, MD
Dr. Lauren Cashion, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dr. Lauren Cashion, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Annapolis, MD. 

Dr. Cashion works at Dr Keith T Foster Phd PA in Annapolis, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr Keith T Foster Phd PA
    49 Old Solomons Island Rd Ste 200, Annapolis, MD 21401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 782-5405

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)

Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Lauren Cashion, MD

  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
  • English
  • 1295059145
Education & Certifications

  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Cashion has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Cashion works at Dr Keith T Foster Phd PA in Annapolis, MD. View the full address on Dr. Cashion’s profile.

Dr. Cashion has seen patients for Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cashion on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

Dr. Cashion has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cashion.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cashion, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cashion appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

