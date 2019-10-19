See All Dermatologists in Albuquerque, NM
Dr. Lauren Chavez, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Lauren Chavez, MD

Cosmetic Dermatology
5.0 (19)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Lauren Chavez, MD is a Cosmetic Dermatology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Cosmetic Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Nm Sch Of Med.

Dr. Chavez works at CLEARWAVES PC in Albuquerque, NM. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Clearwaves PC
    1120 JUAN TABO BLVD NE, Albuquerque, NM 87112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 888-3733

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Hyperthrophic Scar
Acne
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Hyperthrophic Scar

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Hyperthrophic Scar Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scars Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scars
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 19 ratings
Patient Ratings (19)
5 Star
(19)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Chavez?

Oct 19, 2019
Dr. Chavez and her staff were fantastic! My eyebrow tattoos are now virtually undetectable to the naked eye after 3 to 4 treatments. When I went in for my consultation, I was immediately struck by Dr. Chavez’s complete honesty and professionalism. She explained the process and the difficulty of removing cosmetic inks. She did not set unrealistic expectations and explained that this might not be a quick fix. She also explained potential side effects, like potential skin darkening. She started with a small test area to see how my skin would respond before beginning treatment. Any skin darkening I may have experienced was short-lived. The layers of cosmetic inks disappeared with each treatment, transitioning from brown to auburn to yellow and finally back to normal skin tones. I am so thankful I took a chance on Clearwaves! Yes, I recommend them!
Lori D. — Oct 19, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Lauren Chavez, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Lauren Chavez, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Chavez to family and friends

Dr. Chavez's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Chavez

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Lauren Chavez, MD.

About Dr. Lauren Chavez, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic Dermatology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 28 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1386753283
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery
Fellowship
Residency
  • University of New Mexico School of Medicine
Residency
Internship
  • University of Arizona Health Sciences Center
Internship
Medical Education
  • Univ Of Nm Sch Of Med
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • University Of New Mexico
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Lauren Chavez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chavez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Chavez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Chavez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

19 patients have reviewed Dr. Chavez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chavez.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chavez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chavez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Lauren Chavez, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.