Dr. Lauren Chernick, MD
Overview
Dr. Lauren Chernick, MD is a Pediatric Emergency Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Emergency Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Emergency Medicine. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Locations
Childrens Hospital of3959 Broadway, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 305-9825
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lauren Chernick, MD
- Pediatric Emergency Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1942452115
Education & Certifications
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate
- Pediatric Emergency Medicine and Pediatrics
