Dr. Lauren Chmielewski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chmielewski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauren Chmielewski, MD
Overview of Dr. Lauren Chmielewski, MD
Dr. Lauren Chmielewski, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Case West Res University School Med|Case Western Reserve University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.
Dr. Chmielewski works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Chmielewski's Office Locations
-
1
Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery30 Central Park S, New York, NY 10019 Directions
- 2 30 Central Park South Suite 10A, New York, NY 10019 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chmielewski?
I mangled my finger tips with a saw blade and dr Chmielewski was on call for the E.R. She drove from Great Neck to Glen Cove hospital to clean them up, stitch up the wound and dress it with bandages. I was very impressed and left the hospital very relieved. It was NASTY and she took it in stride.??????
About Dr. Lauren Chmielewski, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1700175262
Education & Certifications
- Case West Res University School Med|Case Western Reserve University, School Of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chmielewski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chmielewski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chmielewski works at
Dr. Chmielewski speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Chmielewski. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chmielewski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chmielewski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chmielewski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.