Dr. Lauren Cooper, MD
Overview
Dr. Lauren Cooper, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Covington, LA.
Dr. Cooper works at
Locations
1202 S Tyler St, Covington, LA 70433
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cooper is by far the best ER physician we've ever encountered. Technically good, and with a huge dose of common sense. Strongly recommend her.
About Dr. Lauren Cooper, MD
- Emergency Medicine
- English
- 1760862478
Education & Certifications
- Emergency Medicine and Sports Medicine

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Cooper. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
