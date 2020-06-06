Dr. Crocco has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lauren Crocco, MD
Dr. Lauren Crocco, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in South Miami, FL. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University|Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Bronx, N.Y. and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital, Miami Cancer Institute, South Miami Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.
Baptist Health Orthopedic Care6200 Sunset Dr Ste 604, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (786) 662-0600
Coral Gables1150 Campo Sano Ave Ste 301, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Directions (786) 308-3350
- 3 8950 N Kendall Dr Ste 410W, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (786) 596-8040
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Doctors Hospital
- Miami Cancer Institute
- South Miami Hospital
- West Kendall Baptist Hospital
Fantastic orthopedic surgeon. Tremendous bedside manner. My surgical procedure was very easy and painless. I highly recommend her orthopedic services!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- Orthopedic Trauma, Harvard Orthopaedic Trauma Initiative, Boston, Mass.
- Orthopedic Surgery, Montefiore Medical Center/University Hospital of the Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Bronx, N.Y.
- Montefiore Medical Center, The University Hospital of the Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University|Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Bronx, N.Y.
- Orthopedic Surgery
