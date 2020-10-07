Overview

Dr. Lauren Daman, MD is a Dermatologist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY.



Dr. Daman works at Lauren Daman, MD in Hartford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Hair Loss, Warts and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.