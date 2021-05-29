Dr. Lauren Elreda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elreda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauren Elreda, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lauren Elreda, MD
Dr. Lauren Elreda, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They completed their residency with New York Hospital Queens
Dr. Elreda works at
Dr. Elreda's Office Locations
-
1
Internal Medicine56-45 Main Street, Flushing, NY 11355 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Elreda?
Dr. Elreda is very detailed in explaining my diagnosis. She answered all my questions with clarity. She's caring and on time with her appointments. I would recommend Dr. Elredar. She's the best.
About Dr. Lauren Elreda, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- English
- 1952479073
Education & Certifications
- New York Hospital Queens
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elreda has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elreda accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elreda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elreda works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Elreda. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elreda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elreda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elreda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.