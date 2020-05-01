See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Wellesley Hills, MA
Dr. Lauren Elson, MD

Sports Medicine
2.8 (18)
Map Pin Small Wellesley Hills, MA
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Lauren Elson, MD

Dr. Lauren Elson, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Wellesley Hills, MA. 

Dr. Elson works at Nathan R Shaller Center Inc in Wellesley Hills, MA with other offices in Newton Lower Falls, MA and Cambridge, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Elson's Office Locations

    Nathan R Shaller Center Inc
    65 Walnut St, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 431-9144
    Nwas
    2014 Washington St, Newton Lower Falls, MA 02462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 219-1230
    Spaulding Hospital for Continuing Medical Care Cambridge
    1575 Cambridge St, Cambridge, MA 02138 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 876-4344

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brigham And Women's Hospital
  • Massachusetts General Hospital
  • Newton - Wellesley Hospital

Fibromyalgia
Coccygeal Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Fibromyalgia
Coccygeal Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    May 01, 2020
    I wholeheartedly recommend Dr. Elson without reservation. I have had a 4 year relationship with her starting a few years before I needed hip surgery. I was horrified about getting the surgery which I ultimately needed; Dr. Elson was very sensitive to my fears and helped me find a PT and put off the surgery for a couple years. Since then, I have seen her for a number of conditions - she is thorough, professional and very encouraging about treatments, including some that work well but aren't as well known or accepted by less open-minded physicians (i.e., she is a great balance of an MD with an open mind to fact based alternative treatments). For the record, I am a physician's son - by which I mean to say that I am not intimidated by doctors and am comfortable asking questions of them (and I know how I should be treated). I am genuinely surprised at the negative reviews here but have to wonder if those are from 'difficult' patients.
    Durham Kid — May 01, 2020
    About Dr. Lauren Elson, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1366600892
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
