Dr. Lauren Feit, MD
Overview of Dr. Lauren Feit, MD
Dr. Lauren Feit, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Feit's Office Locations
Womens Health PC936 5th Ave, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 570-9200
Nerissa Guballa MD PC408 E 76TH ST, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 570-9200
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Feit?
Dr. Feit is a great Dr. that I would (and have) recommended to friends. Her office appointment was not an assembly line but she took the time to talk and get to know me and my concerns before the exam. Then answer my questions after. Smart, caring and great follow-up. I hope to be using her for years to come.
About Dr. Lauren Feit, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1184716052
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Feit has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feit has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feit has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feit on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Feit. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feit.
