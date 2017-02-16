See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Ventura, CA
Dr. Lauren Ficks, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.2 (16)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lauren Ficks, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.

Dr. Ficks works at Primary Medical in Ventura, CA with other offices in Santa Paula, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Osteoporosis and Diabetic Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Primary Medical
    2772 Johnson Dr Ste 200, Ventura, CA 93003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 642-1430
    Community Memorial Hospital for Family Health
    242 E Harvard Blvd Ste C, Santa Paula, CA 93060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 525-9595

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • West Hills Hospital & Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hypothyroidism
Osteoporosis
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Hypothyroidism
Osteoporosis
Diabetic Polyneuropathy

Hypothyroidism
Osteoporosis
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hyperparathyroidism
Obesity
Osteopenia
Overweight
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Polyneuropathy
Proteinuria
Thyroid Goiter
Vitamin D Deficiency
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Vitamin B Deficiency
Abnormal Thyroid
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Adrenal Insufficiency
Anemia
Arthritis
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Back Pain
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Dyslipidemia
Female Infertility
Gastroparesis
Goiter
Graves' Disease
Growth Hormone Deficiency
Hair Loss
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hyperthyroidism
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypoparathyroidism
Hypopituitarism
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Perimenopause
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Sleep Apnea
Symptomatic Menopause
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Cyst
Thyroid Nodule
Thyroiditis
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
Urinary Stones
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
VAP Lipid Testing
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acromegaly and Gigantism
ADHD and-or ADD
Adrenal Incidentaloma
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anxiety
Arthritis of the Elbow
Atrophic Vaginitis
Autoimmune Diseases
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Benign Tumor
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bone Disorders
Cancer
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Pain
Confusion
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH)
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Continuous Glucose Monitoring
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Craniopharyngioma
Cushing's Syndrome
Dermatitis
Diabetes Insipidus
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Diabetic Retinopathy
Dizziness
Dysphagia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Ear Ache
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Excessive Sweating
Fibromyalgia
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Genital Herpes
Gestational Diabetes
Gout
Gynecomastia
Hashimoto's Disease
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hyperkalemia
Hypokalemia
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Insomnia
Intertrigo
Iodine Deficiency
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Joint Pain
Kidney Disease
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipedema
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Male Infertility
Menstrual Migraine
Migraine
Nausea
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteomalacia
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyuria
Postherpetic Neuralgia
Precocious Puberty
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus
Purpura
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Retina Diseases
Rickets
Sarcoidosis
Secondary Hypertension
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinus Bradycardia
Skin Ulcer
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Subacute Thyroiditis
Thyroid Disease
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
Turner Syndrome
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Valley Fever
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Wheezing
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 16, 2017
    About Dr. Lauren Ficks, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1609912666
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cedars Sinai Med Ctr
    Internship
    • University of California-Los Angeles
    Medical Education
    • Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
