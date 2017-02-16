Overview

Dr. Lauren Ficks, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.



Dr. Ficks works at Primary Medical in Ventura, CA with other offices in Santa Paula, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Osteoporosis and Diabetic Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.