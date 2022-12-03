Overview of Dr. Lauren Fletcher, DO

Dr. Lauren Fletcher, DO is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Pediatric Ophthalmology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from A T Still University - Kirksville Campus (COM).



Dr. Fletcher works at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Ophthalmology) - Grand Rapids in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) , Farsightedness and Lazy Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.