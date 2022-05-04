Overview of Dr. Lauren Fried, MD

Dr. Lauren Fried, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from MERCER UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Fried works at Womens Specialty Care in Macon, GA with other offices in Warner Robins, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.