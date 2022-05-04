Dr. Lauren Fried, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fried is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauren Fried, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lauren Fried, MD
Dr. Lauren Fried, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from MERCER UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Fried works at
Dr. Fried's Office Locations
Womens Specialty Care PC682 Hemlock St Ste 300, Macon, GA 31201 Directions (478) 744-9683
- 2 6084 Lakeview Rd Ste 100, Warner Robins, GA 31088 Directions (478) 744-9683
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She’s definitely the sweetest
About Dr. Lauren Fried, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1255668182
Education & Certifications
- MERCER UNIVERSITY
