Dr. Lauren Gearhart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gearhart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauren Gearhart, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lauren Gearhart, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lake Oswego, OR. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center.
Dr. Gearhart works at
Locations
-
1
MDVIP - Lake Oswego, Oregon16463 Boones Ferry Rd Ste 300, Lake Oswego, OR 97035 Directions (503) 395-5854
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gearhart?
Dr. Gearhart has been my physician for many years. Under her care I had confidence my health was in good hands. She is personable, listened to my concerns and I felt gave good advice, practical for everyday life and encouraging when I slipped in self-care. The only reason I left her care is because she joined a Professional Organization that requires yearly fees. However that organization provides better care, easier access to the doctors and testing that mainstream physicians cannot give because of insurance restrictions. If you can afford to pay the MDVIP fee yearly, by all means do and go to Dr. Gearhart.
About Dr. Lauren Gearhart, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1720069529
Education & Certifications
- Providence Med Ctr
- Providence Med Ctr
- OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
Hospital Affiliations
- Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gearhart has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gearhart accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Gearhart using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Gearhart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gearhart works at
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Gearhart. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gearhart.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gearhart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gearhart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.