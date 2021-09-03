Dr. Lauren Giacobbe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Giacobbe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauren Giacobbe, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lauren Giacobbe, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Henderson, NV. They graduated from University of Texas Health and Science Center and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Giacobbe works at
Locations
High Risk Pregnancy Center-seven Hills2845 Siena Heights Dr Ste 350, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 213-5284Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
High Risk Pregnancy Center9090 W Post Rd Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 213-5315
High Risk Pregnancy Center2011 Pinto Ln Ste 200, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Directions (702) 780-6327Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthSource of Ohio
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- PacifiCare Health Systems
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Preferred Health Systems
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Prudential
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I wanted to express my gratitude to Dr. Lauren Giacobbe. Being in the medical field I have extremely high standards and this review simply will not do her justice. Dr. Giacobbe will go above and beyond for her patients. Her level of dedication and passion for material fetal medicine is extremely evident. I not only felt in good hands for my entire pregnancy and delivery but when my pregnancy became higher risk she was there for me every step of the way.I am so blessed to have had her in my corner. Dr. Giacobbe and her staff were very accessible and well organized. I am so thankful to have a healthy daughter because of her proactive care. In short, Dr. Giacobbe is kind, compassionate, intelligent, a patient advocate, and truly one of a kind.
About Dr. Lauren Giacobbe, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota
- Methodist Hospital - Brooklyn
- University of Texas Health and Science Center
Dr. Giacobbe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Giacobbe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Giacobbe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Giacobbe has seen patients for Pregnancy Ultrasound, Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Gestational Diabetes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Giacobbe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Giacobbe speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Giacobbe. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giacobbe.
