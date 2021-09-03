See All Fetal Medicine & Maternal Medicine Doctors in Henderson, NV
Dr. Lauren Giacobbe, MD

Maternal-Fetal Medicine
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lauren Giacobbe, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Henderson, NV. They graduated from University of Texas Health and Science Center and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Giacobbe works at High Risk Pregnancy Center in Henderson, NV with other offices in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound, Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Gestational Diabetes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    High Risk Pregnancy Center-seven Hills
    2845 Siena Heights Dr Ste 350, Henderson, NV 89052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 213-5284
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    High Risk Pregnancy Center
    9090 W Post Rd Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 213-5315
  3. 3
    High Risk Pregnancy Center
    2011 Pinto Ln Ste 200, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 780-6327
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Screening Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthSource of Ohio
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • One Health
    • PacifiCare Health Systems
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Health Professionals
    • Preferred Health Systems
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Prudential
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    Sep 03, 2021
    I wanted to express my gratitude to Dr. Lauren Giacobbe. Being in the medical field I have extremely high standards and this review simply will not do her justice. Dr. Giacobbe will go above and beyond for her patients. Her level of dedication and passion for material fetal medicine is extremely evident. I not only felt in good hands for my entire pregnancy and delivery but when my pregnancy became higher risk she was there for me every step of the way.I am so blessed to have had her in my corner. Dr. Giacobbe and her staff were very accessible and well organized. I am so thankful to have a healthy daughter because of her proactive care. In short, Dr. Giacobbe is kind, compassionate, intelligent, a patient advocate, and truly one of a kind.
    Monica A — Sep 03, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Lauren Giacobbe, MD
    About Dr. Lauren Giacobbe, MD

    Specialties
    • Maternal-Fetal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1518103233
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Minnesota
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Methodist Hospital - Brooklyn
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Health and Science Center
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lauren Giacobbe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Giacobbe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Giacobbe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Giacobbe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Giacobbe has seen patients for Pregnancy Ultrasound, Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Gestational Diabetes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Giacobbe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Giacobbe. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giacobbe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Giacobbe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Giacobbe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

