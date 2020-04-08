See All Plastic Surgeons in Palo Alto, CA
Dr. Lauren Greenberg, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.8 (23)
Map Pin Small Palo Alto, CA
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lauren Greenberg, MD

Dr. Lauren Greenberg, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine.

Dr. Greenberg works at Lauren Greenberg, MD in Palo Alto, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Greenberg's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lauren A Greenberg MD
    750 Welch Rd, Palo Alto, CA 94304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 617-9907

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ratings & Reviews
4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 23 ratings
Patient Ratings (23)
5 Star
(22)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Apr 08, 2020
Dr. Greenberg is a world-class plastic surgeon. I spent months researching surgeons and she is by far unmatched. She is extremely attentive and responsive as well as does her best to alleviate any pre-op anxiety. The way she explains your procedure and provides personal one on one support throughout the entire process is truly outstanding. Her admin Justine, is also incredible and extremely responsive. Her results are natural, life changing and beautiful. I truly could not be happier. I recommend Dr. G to anyone looking for a plastic surgeon who is incredibly gifted and supportive throughout the entire process.
Amira — Apr 08, 2020
About Dr. Lauren Greenberg, MD

  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
  • 29 years of experience
  • English, Spanish
  • 1043375850
Education & Certifications

  • Maxwell Breast and Cosmetic
  • Stanford University
  • Stanford Hospital
  • Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Lauren Greenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Greenberg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Greenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Greenberg works at Lauren Greenberg, MD in Palo Alto, CA. View the full address on Dr. Greenberg’s profile.

23 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenberg.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

