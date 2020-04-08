Dr. Lauren Greenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauren Greenberg, MD
Overview of Dr. Lauren Greenberg, MD
Dr. Lauren Greenberg, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine.
Dr. Greenberg's Office Locations
Lauren A Greenberg MD750 Welch Rd, Palo Alto, CA 94304 Directions (650) 617-9907
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Greenberg is a world-class plastic surgeon. I spent months researching surgeons and she is by far unmatched. She is extremely attentive and responsive as well as does her best to alleviate any pre-op anxiety. The way she explains your procedure and provides personal one on one support throughout the entire process is truly outstanding. Her admin Justine, is also incredible and extremely responsive. Her results are natural, life changing and beautiful. I truly could not be happier. I recommend Dr. G to anyone looking for a plastic surgeon who is incredibly gifted and supportive throughout the entire process.
About Dr. Lauren Greenberg, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Maxwell Breast and Cosmetic
- Stanford University
- Stanford Hospital
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
