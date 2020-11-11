Dr. Lauren Hamilton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamilton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauren Hamilton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lauren Hamilton, MD
Dr. Lauren Hamilton, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital.
Dr. Hamilton works at
Dr. Hamilton's Office Locations
Charleston OB/GYN1027 Physicians Dr Ste 110, Charleston, SC 29414 Directions (843) 740-6700
Charleston Obgyn LLC446 Folly Rd, Charleston, SC 29412 Directions (843) 740-6700
Drs Pruitt & Dennis LLC2093 Henry Tecklenburg Dr Ste 306, Charleston, SC 29414 Directions (843) 740-6700
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hamilton is great! Have referred her to many friends who think the same as well
About Dr. Lauren Hamilton, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1245290410
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hamilton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hamilton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hamilton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Hamilton works at
Dr. Hamilton has seen patients for Amniocentesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hamilton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamilton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamilton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hamilton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hamilton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.