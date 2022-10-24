Dr. Lauren Hinojosa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hinojosa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauren Hinojosa, MD
Overview of Dr. Lauren Hinojosa, MD
Dr. Lauren Hinojosa, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Webster, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Hinojosa works at
Dr. Hinojosa's Office Locations
-
1
Orthopedic Hand and Wrist of Texas525 Blossom St, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (832) 281-7749
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hinojosa?
I have had both hands with thumb Basel joint arthroplasty Arthrex mini tightrope. Painful arthritis and some injections until they didn't work. Dr. Hinojosa was the best, very informative about my options. I am now pain free with the same strength in both hands as I was used to. She had the expertise for my diagnose options. Her personality makes you feel at home along with her great staff! I couldn't have had a better doctor/surgeon and care!
About Dr. Lauren Hinojosa, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1033379284
Education & Certifications
- St Luke's - Roosevelt Hosp Ctr
- U T Southwestern
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hinojosa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hinojosa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hinojosa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hinojosa works at
Dr. Hinojosa has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Hand Fracture , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hinojosa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Hinojosa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hinojosa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hinojosa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hinojosa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.