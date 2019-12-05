Overview

Dr. Lauren Holliday, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN and is affiliated with Newberry County Memorial Hospital, Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.



Dr. Holliday works at Prisma Health Cardiology in Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.