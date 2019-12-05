Dr. Lauren Holliday, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holliday is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauren Holliday, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lauren Holliday, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN and is affiliated with Newberry County Memorial Hospital, Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.
Dr. Holliday works at
Locations
-
1
Palmetto Health-USC Cardiology - Columbia Heart8 Richland Medical Park Dr Ste 300, Columbia, SC 29203 Directions (803) 256-6511
Hospital Affiliations
- Newberry County Memorial Hospital
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
- Prisma Health Richland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Holliday?
Met Dr Lauren Holliday mid October, she ordered a stress test which was ok. She ordered a monitor applied 11/5, returned by mail 11/6. We were to see her 11/21 for results. Breakdown in communications, we never received the call, but spoke to Dr Welles in Dr. Holliday’s absence, he said there were no results having trouble with new lab. No monitor. We were to be called as soon as they knew something, approx a week. We called Dr Holliday’s Office 11/29, 12/2, and 12/3–no response. Where are we with this? We are round trip 150 miles, one trip made due to lack of communication. We explained we would be leaving for Florida 12/12 when we first started our care. Drs. are busy we know, but at least answer one phone call. This is not how a major heart center should be run. Thanks for listening
About Dr. Lauren Holliday, MD
- Cardiology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1033348537
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Holliday accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holliday has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holliday works at
Dr. Holliday has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holliday on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Holliday. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holliday.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holliday, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holliday appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.