Dr. Lauren Hruszkewycz, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mason, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Hruszkewycz works at Health First Physicians in Mason, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.