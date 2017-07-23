Overview of Dr. Lauren Jen, MD

Dr. Lauren Jen, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Boston Children's Hospital.



Dr. Jen works at Children's Aid Bronx Health Center in Bronx, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

