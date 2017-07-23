See All Pediatricians in Bronx, NY
Dr. Lauren Jen, MD

Pediatrics
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Lauren Jen, MD

Dr. Lauren Jen, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Boston Children's Hospital.

Dr. Jen works at Children's Aid Bronx Health Center in Bronx, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Children's Aid
    910 E 172nd St Fl 3, Bronx, NY 10460 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (347) 767-2200
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    General Pediatrics at Woodlawn
    4350 Van Cortlandt Park E, Bronx, NY 10470 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 493-7585

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boston Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Pharyngitis
Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Pharyngitis
Pharyngitis

Treatment frequency



Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Child and Adolescent Development Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Normal Baby Development Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Primary and Preventive Care for Children and Adolescents Chevron Icon
Primary Care for Adolescents Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Jen?

    Jul 23, 2017
    She is the kind and smart and great with my kids. She always takes time to explain
    Watertown, MA — Jul 23, 2017
    Photo: Dr. Lauren Jen, MD
    About Dr. Lauren Jen, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1538422845
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
    Medical Education
    • Stony Brook University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Cornell University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lauren Jen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jen works at Children's Aid Bronx Health Center in Bronx, NY. View the full address on Dr. Jen’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Jen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

