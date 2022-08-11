Dr. Lauren Juyia, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Juyia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauren Juyia, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lauren Juyia, DO
Dr. Lauren Juyia, DO is a Gynecology Specialist in Brooksville, FL.
Dr. Juyia works at
Dr. Juyia's Office Locations
1
Elite Women's Care11319 Cortez Blvd, Brooksville, FL 34613 Directions (352) 632-6156Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Elite Women's Care1801 N Belcher Rd Ste A, Clearwater, FL 33765 Directions (352) 280-7049
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
- Mease Countryside Hospital
- Mease Dunedin Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Florida Blue
- Freedom Health
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Medicare
- Optimum HealthCare
- Physician HealthCare Network
- Preferred Health Systems
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Juyia?
Dr Juyia is top on her field. She keeps up with all the current practices and genetic testing. She is very professional and has the nicest personality and very personable. She is genuine! She listens to you. She answers all your questions so that you understand everything. I find her to quite amazing! When you find a Dr who is well educated in their field and has a wonderful bedside manner, that’s a win win.
About Dr. Lauren Juyia, DO
- Gynecology
- English
- 1114217106
Education & Certifications
- Albany Medical Center Program
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Juyia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Juyia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Juyia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Juyia works at
Dr. Juyia has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Juyia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
82 patients have reviewed Dr. Juyia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Juyia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Juyia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Juyia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.