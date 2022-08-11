See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Brooksville, FL
Dr. Lauren Juyia, DO

Gynecology
4.8 (82)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Lauren Juyia, DO

Dr. Lauren Juyia, DO is a Gynecology Specialist in Brooksville, FL. 

Dr. Juyia works at Elite Women's Care in Brooksville, FL with other offices in Clearwater, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Juyia's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Elite Women's Care
    11319 Cortez Blvd, Brooksville, FL 34613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 632-6156
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Elite Women's Care
    1801 N Belcher Rd Ste A, Clearwater, FL 33765 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 280-7049

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
  • Mease Countryside Hospital
  • Mease Dunedin Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Treatment frequency



Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hysterectomy Chevron Icon
Abnormal Mammogram Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Test Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Exam Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Cervix Disorders Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Conization Chevron Icon
Contraceptive Counseling Chevron Icon
D and C (Dilation and Curettage) for Miscarriage Chevron Icon
da Vinci® Gynecologic Procedure Chevron Icon
da Vinci® Robotic Surgery Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Diaphragms, Caps, and Shields Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Endometrial Ablation Chevron Icon
Endometrial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Endometrial Cancer Chevron Icon
Endometrial Disorders Chevron Icon
Endometrial Hyperplasia Chevron Icon
Essure® Procedure Chevron Icon
Estrogen Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Exploratory Surgery Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Fear of Sexual intercourse Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Hypertension Chevron Icon
Gonadal Vein Sealing Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Disorders Chevron Icon
Health Screening Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hot Flashes Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
In-Office Urodynamic Testing Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Device (IUD) Placement Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Device (IUD) Removal Chevron Icon
Irregular Periods Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Tubal Ligation Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Vaginal Hysterectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopy Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
LEEP - Loop Electrosurgical Excision Procedure Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Maternal Hypotension Syndrome Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Cystocele and Rectocele Repair Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Surgery Chevron Icon
Mirena® Intrauterine Device Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Nexplanon® Etonogestrel Implant Chevron Icon
Night Sweats Chevron Icon
Non-Invasive Treatment of Fibroids Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
NovaSure® Ablation Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Operative Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Laparoscopy Chevron Icon
Pelvic Organ Prolapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Prolapse Repair via Robotic Surgery Chevron Icon
Postmenopausal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Preconception Counseling Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Care, Adolescent Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Premature Labor Chevron Icon
Preventive Care Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Sterilization Chevron Icon
Subfertility Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubal Ligation Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Polyp Chevron Icon
Vaginal Hysterectomy Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Vaginal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vulvar Biopsy Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
Well Woman Health Examination Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Florida Blue
    • Freedom Health
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Medicare
    • Optimum HealthCare
    • Physician HealthCare Network
    • Preferred Health Systems
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 82 ratings
    Patient Ratings (82)
    5 Star
    (77)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dr Juyia is top on her field. She keeps up with all the current practices and genetic testing. She is very professional and has the nicest personality and very personable. She is genuine! She listens to you. She answers all your questions so that you understand everything. I find her to quite amazing! When you find a Dr who is well educated in their field and has a wonderful bedside manner, that's a win win.
    Aug 11, 2022
    About Dr. Lauren Juyia, DO

    • Gynecology
    • English
    • 1114217106
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Albany Medical Center Program
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lauren Juyia, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Juyia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Juyia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Juyia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Juyia has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Juyia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    82 patients have reviewed Dr. Juyia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Juyia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Juyia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Juyia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

