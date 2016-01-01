Dr. Lauren Kaczka-Weiss, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaczka-Weiss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauren Kaczka-Weiss, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lauren Kaczka-Weiss, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center.
Dr. Kaczka-Weiss works at
Locations
Tulane Pediatric Behavioral Health Clinic4720 S I 10 Service Rd W Ste 309, Metairie, LA 70001 Directions (504) 988-6253
Tulane Behavioral Health Clinic1415 Tulane Ave Fl 4, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (504) 988-4749
Hospital Affiliations
- Tulane Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lauren Kaczka-Weiss, DO
- Psychiatry
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1497048912
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaczka-Weiss accepts Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaczka-Weiss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
