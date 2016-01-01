See All Psychiatrists in Metairie, LA
Dr. Lauren Kaczka-Weiss, DO

Psychiatry
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lauren Kaczka-Weiss, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center.

Dr. Kaczka-Weiss works at Tulane Pediatric Behavioral Health Clinic in Metairie, LA with other offices in New Orleans, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tulane Pediatric Behavioral Health Clinic
    4720 S I 10 Service Rd W Ste 309, Metairie, LA 70001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 988-6253
  2. 2
    Tulane Behavioral Health Clinic
    1415 Tulane Ave Fl 4, New Orleans, LA 70112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 988-4749

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tulane Medical Center

Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery

Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Autism
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Lauren Kaczka-Weiss, DO

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1497048912
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

