Dr. Lauren Keller, DO

Pediatric Dermatology
4.5 (2)
Call for new patient details
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lauren Keller, DO is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Keller works at West Roseville Family Medicine in Roseville, CA with other offices in Sacramento, CA and Folsom, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    West Roseville Care Center
    2050 Blue Oaks Blvd, Roseville, CA 95747 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 910-2500
  2. 2
    Pacific Skin Institute
    1495 River Park Dr Ste 200, Sacramento, CA 95815 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 925-7020
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 11:30am
  3. 3
    550 Plaza Dr Ste 120, Folsom, CA 95630 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 646-3376

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dermatitis
Melanoma Screening
Actinic Keratosis
Dermatitis
Melanoma Screening
Actinic Keratosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 18, 2020
    Having recently moved to W. Roseville, I was looking for a dermatologist close to my home. I'm very pleased to have found Dr. Lauren Keller not only close, but also associated with the Sutter Health Network. 1st visit went very well. She was professional, attentive, and informative. I would recommend Dr. Keller to any of my friends & associates.
    — Jan 18, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Lauren Keller, DO
    About Dr. Lauren Keller, DO

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1477818938
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine
