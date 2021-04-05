Dr. Lauren Kelley Duncan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelley Duncan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauren Kelley Duncan, MD
Overview
Dr. Lauren Kelley Duncan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Glendale, CA. They graduated from American College Of Traditional Chinese Medicine and is affiliated with Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.
Dr. Kelley Duncan works at
Locations
Optum Descanso1818 Verdugo Blvd Ste 200, Glendale, CA 91208 Directions (818) 790-1088Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is amazing. She listens, follows up, researches, and gets back to her patient with information and support. She is devoted to her profession and is kind and supportive.
About Dr. Lauren Kelley Duncan, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1467995233
Education & Certifications
- American College Of Traditional Chinese Medicine
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kelley Duncan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelley Duncan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kelley Duncan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelley Duncan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelley Duncan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kelley Duncan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kelley Duncan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.